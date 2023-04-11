Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $20.94

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $21.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 1,216,663 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $40,273,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 394,183 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

