Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shot up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.39. 326,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 633,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $855.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of -1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

