Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $581.75 billion and approximately $21.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $30,074.46 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00428128 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00120234 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00028711 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,343,506 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.