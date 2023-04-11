BitShares (BTS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,913,138 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

