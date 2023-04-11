BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CII opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

