BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 28th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

FRA opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

