BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $665.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $684.20 and a 200 day moving average of $681.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

