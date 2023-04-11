BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

