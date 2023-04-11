Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTT. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,740,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,833 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

