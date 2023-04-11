Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock Holdings Cut by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,009. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

