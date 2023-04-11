BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

