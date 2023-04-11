BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

