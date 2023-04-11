BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

