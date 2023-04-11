BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

