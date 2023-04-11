Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 32,514 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $96,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,743,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,076,759.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 306,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 130,717 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

