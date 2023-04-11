Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CEO Sells $139,620.88 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $139,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,669,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,704,673.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BLDE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,186. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.75. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 130,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

