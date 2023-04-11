Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO William A. Heyburn Sells 12,627 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 12,627 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $37,628.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,486,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of BLDE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 306,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
