Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO William A. Heyburn Sells 12,627 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 12,627 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $37,628.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,486,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 306,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

