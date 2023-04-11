Blankinship & Foster LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $73.96.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

