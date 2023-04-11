Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 11,318 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 176,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 102,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $76.95.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

