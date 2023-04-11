BNB (BNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $588.28 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $319.89 or 0.01069357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $50.51 billion and $588.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 157,886,338 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 157,886,529.70402613. The last known price of BNB is 312.67066848 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1251 active market(s) with $477,032,971.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

