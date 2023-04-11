BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of DCF stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.48.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.