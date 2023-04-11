BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DCF stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

