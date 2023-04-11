BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

