Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $913,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

BOX Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,887,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after buying an additional 648,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $19,374,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.20, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

