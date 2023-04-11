Brokerages Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Target Price at $45.57

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,058,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849,246 shares during the period.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

