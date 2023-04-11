Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L) PT at GBX 97.83

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.36) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In related news, insider Angela Strank bought 9,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,407.22 ($15,364.98). Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.