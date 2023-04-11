Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $105.71

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

