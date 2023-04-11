Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.24. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 1,241,393 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 26.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.30. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $700.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

