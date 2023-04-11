Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.4% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,159,000 after buying an additional 224,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.