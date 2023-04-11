Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £1,309,351.56 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Frank van Zanten sold 42,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,071 ($38.03), for a total value of £1,309,351.56 ($1,621,488.00).

Frank van Zanten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($37.97), for a total value of £653,272.62 ($809,006.34).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of Bunzl stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.98), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($482,419.27).

Bunzl Price Performance

BNZL stock traded down GBX 5.88 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,065.12 ($37.96). 584,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,016.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,929.99. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,542 ($31.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($40.24). The firm has a market cap of £10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,178.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 45.40 ($0.56) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 4,468.09%.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.25) to GBX 3,375 ($41.80) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.67) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.06) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,895 ($35.85).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

