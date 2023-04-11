Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,753,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

