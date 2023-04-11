Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,561. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

