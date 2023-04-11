Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BITO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

BITO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,098,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,926,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

