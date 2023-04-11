Burleson & Company LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.12. The stock had a trading volume of 367,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

