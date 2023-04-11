Burleson & Company LLC Sells 11,939 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.49. 420,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,563. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.36.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

