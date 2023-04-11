Burleson & Company LLC Sells 24,175 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 1.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,040,736. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,432. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

