Burleson & Company LLC Sells 33,070 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.