Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited, an investment company, invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

