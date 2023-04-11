Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 56,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden National by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camden National by 11.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

