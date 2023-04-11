Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 6.5%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 740,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,158,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Camping World by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

