Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$163.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

CNR opened at C$159.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$160.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8314552 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.862 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

