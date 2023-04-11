Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$169.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$168.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 target price on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$163.31.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CNR traded up C$1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$160.60. The stock had a trading volume of 335,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,518. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$160.61.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.