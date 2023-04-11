Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.29

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

