Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Up 21.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) rose 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 101,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 74,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

