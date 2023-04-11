CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.86, but opened at $69.64. CarMax shares last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 2,502,659 shares traded.
The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax
CarMax Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- PriceSmart: A Smart Play On Emerging Markets
- Insiders Are Selling These Stocks, But You Shouldn’t
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.