CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.86, but opened at $69.64. CarMax shares last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 2,502,659 shares traded.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.