Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,455 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.44% of Carpenter Technology worth $25,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. 82,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,331. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.