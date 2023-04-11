Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.88. 1,533,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

