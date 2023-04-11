Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,321 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 275.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $160.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

