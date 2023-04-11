Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,025 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 272,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.