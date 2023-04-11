Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 933 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 139,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,601. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

