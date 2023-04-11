Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.05. The company had a trading volume of 904,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

